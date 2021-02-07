STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Mahanga double murder: Mystery deepens as prime accused found dead

Prafulla Biswal was absconding following the brutal killing of BJP leader and former Mahanga block chairman Kulamani Baral and his associate Dibyasingha Baral on January 2.

Published: 07th February 2021 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, dead

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a fresh twist to the Mahanga double murder case, prime accused Prafulla Biswal was found dead under mysterious circumstances on NH-16 at Bandalo within Tangi police limits on Saturday morning. 

It was suspected that Prafulla, who was absconding following the brutal killing of BJP leader and former Mahanga block chairman Kulamani Baral and his associate Dibyasingha Baral on January 2, was allegedly run over by a speeding vehicle on Friday night.

Prafulla was also the main accused in the murder of BJP worker Bikash Jena in 2018.

According to the police, the body was disfigured to such an extent that it was beyond recognition. While his bike was found on its stand near the body, his helmet, mobile phone and a bag containing his clothes were lying at the spot near an under-construction toll gate. 

“We got a phone number written on a piece of paper in his pocket. When we dialled the number, Prafulla’s wife picked up the call. Later, his family members reached SCB Medical College and Hospital and identified the body,” said IIC Padarabinda Tripathy. 

The postmortem report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of the death, he added. Meanwhile, the death of Biswal has triggered a fresh controversy with the BJP terming it as a well-planned murder.

District BJP president Prakash Behera alleged that Prafulla was murdered apprehending that he would reveal the involvement of ruling BJD leaders in the double murder case. 

“The double murder is a political conspiracy which is evident from the death of the prime accused. Once apprehended, he would have revealed information against the ruling party leaders, so he was eliminated,” Behera alleged.

Congress leader Debendra Sahoo too termed the death of Prafulla as planned murder.

“The circumstances in which the body was recovered clearly indicate that Prafulla was murdered in apprehension of disclosing the conspiracy,” said Sahoo.

In another development, Kulamani’s son Ramakant on Saturday informed Mahanga police that Prafulla had made a call to his mobile phone on Friday requesting him to look after his family. 

Sources said Prafulla was being pressurised by his in-law family members to surrender before the court as they were being disturbed by the police.

However, he had agreed to confess to the double murder case in the court. So far, Mahanga police has arrested eight persons for their alleged involvement in the double murder case.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahanga Double Murder Case BJP BJD Prafulla Biswal Kulamani Baral Dibyasingha Baral
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp