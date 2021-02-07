Odisha government okays ro-ro ferry service in Chilika Lake

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The Commerce and Transport department has given its nod for launching of roll-on, roll-off (ro-ro) ferry service in Chilika lake to make transport more convenient for the people living in the areas surrounding the lagoon.

Transport Secretary Madhu Sudan Padhi said the tourism department has been accorded permission to operate the ro-ro ferry MV Bhupen Hazarika from Satapada to Janhikuda in Puri district under the administrative control of Chilika Development Authority (CDA).

Sources said the service will help in easy shipping of wheeled cargo such as cars, trucks, trailers etc driven on and off the ferry on their own wheels or with the help of a platform vehicle.

The ferry service has been continuing between Janhikuda and Satapada for last three and half years.

While there was only one vessel for the service in the beginning, the State government in September last year had allowed CDA to operate second ferry service between Janhikuda and Satapada.

Officials of Directorate of Ports and Inland Water Transport said the MV Bhupen Hazarika will be bigger than the existing vessels.

The high-tech ferry has the capacity to carry a bus, five cars and 50 passengers at a time.

The officials, however, said a feasibility study will be carried out before bringing the vessel to Satapada for its operation.

“It may take at least two to three months for launching of the ferry service as the water depth of the Chilika mouth has reduced due to siltation and may require dredging to bring the ferry into the lake,” said Director Padma Lochan Roul.

According to CDA officials, thousands of people have already been benefited by the existing ferry service between Satkosia and Janhikuda as it has reduced the travel distance between the two places in Krushnaprasad block from 70 km to just around 5 km.