STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government okays ro-ro ferry service in Chilika Lake

Sources said the service will help in easy shipping of wheeled cargo such as cars, trucks, trailers etc driven on and off the ferry on their own wheels or with the help of a platform vehicle. 

Published: 07th February 2021 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Chilika Lake

Chilika Lake

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The Commerce and Transport department has given its nod for launching of roll-on, roll-off (ro-ro) ferry service in Chilika lake to make transport more convenient for the people living in the areas surrounding the lagoon. 

Transport Secretary Madhu Sudan Padhi said the tourism department has been accorded permission to operate the ro-ro ferry MV Bhupen Hazarika from Satapada to Janhikuda in Puri district under the administrative control of Chilika Development Authority (CDA). 

Sources said the service will help in easy shipping of wheeled cargo such as cars, trucks, trailers etc driven on and off the ferry on their own wheels or with the help of a platform vehicle. 

The ferry service has been continuing between Janhikuda and Satapada for last three and half years.

While there was only one vessel for the service in the beginning, the State government in September last year had allowed CDA to operate second ferry service between Janhikuda and Satapada. 

Officials of Directorate of Ports and Inland Water Transport said the MV Bhupen Hazarika will be bigger than the existing vessels.

The high-tech ferry has the capacity to carry a bus, five cars and 50 passengers at a time.

The officials, however, said a feasibility study will be carried out before bringing the vessel to Satapada for its operation. 

“It may take at least two to three months for launching of the ferry service as the water depth of the Chilika mouth has reduced due to siltation and may require dredging to bring the ferry into the lake,” said Director Padma Lochan Roul. 

According to CDA officials, thousands of people have already been benefited by the existing ferry service between Satkosia and Janhikuda as it has reduced the travel distance between the two places in Krushnaprasad block from 70 km to just around 5 km. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp