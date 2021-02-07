Odisha: JMM workers, Marndi supporters’ face-off during ‘chakka jam’ on NH-18

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) activists and supporters of Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi entered into a heated exchange during the ‘chakka jam’ on NH-18 near Budamora village in the district on Saturday.

JMM party workers who were staging road blockade on the highway stopped Marndi’s vehicle which was enroute to Jharpokharia police station and urged the Minister to come out of his vehicle and support their agitation.

Instead of paying heed to the protestors, Marndi, an MLA from Bangiriposi, allegedly censured them, the JMM activists said. This led to an exchange of words between protestors and Minister’s supporters.

JMM workers, who detained Marndi’s vehicle for over 30 minutes, said police personnel escorting him did not interfere.

However, Marndi left the spot as more protestors gathered at the spot. Santosh Kumar Murmu, a JMM worker from Bhadua village filed a complaint with Bangiriposi police station against supporters of Marndi.