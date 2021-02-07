STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Man on hunger strike demanding basic amenities at bus stand

“Passengers do not even get drinking water at the bus stand,” he said.  The State government, in 2018, had sanctioned Rs 5 lakh under ‘Ama Gaon Ama Vikas’ scheme for development of the facility.

Published: 07th February 2021 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Khirod Chandra Das on hunger strike at Bombay Chowk. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: In what can be an example of an individual taking up the cudgels for rights of a larger mass, Khirod Chandra Das of Jharpokharia in Mayurbhanj district is on a hunger strike demanding amenities at the bus stand at Bombay Chowk. 

Khirod, who started his agitation on Friday, said in the absence of amenities like drinking water, public toilets, waiting hall and lights, passengers face a lot of inconvenience at the bus stand, from where buses ply daily to Jharkhand and West Bengal.

“Passengers do not even get drinking water at the bus stand,” he said. 

The State government, in 2018, had sanctioned Rs 5 lakh under ‘Ama Gaon Ama Vikas’ scheme for development of the facility.

While Rs 3 lakh was sanctioned for construction of a waiting hall, Rs 2 lakh got earmarked for a public toilet at the bus stand.

But owing to alleged apathy of district administration officials, the projects have not moved an inch.  Khirod had to be administered saline on Saturday but his determination has not waned a bit.

“I along with a few other locals have been demanding renovation of the bus stand for the last six years. A memorandum in this regard was also given to the Collector of Mayurbhanj through the BDO but in vain,” he said. 

On Friday, Rajya Sabha member Mamata Mohanta met Khirod and gave him a patient hearing. She later took up the matter with tehsildar Satyaban Naik and BDO Sangram Keshari Bhol over telephone. 

Bhol said renovation of the bus stand has been delayed as it comes under the jurisdiction of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

He said NHAI has been asked to provide land for construction of facilities at the bus stand and once it is done, the work on renovation of the facility would start. 

Jharapokharia is a small town located on junction of NH-6 and NH-16.  It is 30 km from Baripada, the district headquarters of Mayurbhanj district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ama Gaon Ama Vikas Bombay Chowk Khirod Chandra Das
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp