Odisha: Newborn girl found abandoned in forest

KENDRAPARA: A newborn baby girl was found abandoned wrapped in a polythene bag in the mangrove forest at Alaelo village within Mahakalapada police limits on Saturday.

With the umbilical cord and placenta attached to her body, the baby was immediately shifted to the government hospital for treatment. Ramakanta Sethi, a buffalo grazer of Alaelo first saw the child after hearing her cries in the forest and informed the villagers.

Mahakalapada IIC Manoranjan Chaudhury said police are trying to trace the parents of the baby and case has been lodged under section 317 of IPC.

The district child welfare committee was informed and they rushed here to take custody of the infant as per procedure, said Chaudhury.

“We suspect an unwed mother might have abandoned the child,” said the villagers.

