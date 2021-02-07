STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Thousands of frontline workers get the COVID-19 jab in second phase

In Maoist-hit Malkangiri, as many as 869 frontline workers including personnel of BSF and Odisha police were vaccinated at five places.

DCP Security Nirmal Satpathy receives Covid-19 vaccine at Commisionrate Police building in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)

By Express News Service

Thousands of frontline workers across the State received the Covid-19 jab on Saturday as Odisha continued to show the way in the vaccination drive to break the chain. Collectors and SPs led by example as the second phase saw police, paramilitary forces, municipal workers among others.

In Maoist-hit Malkangiri, as many as 869 frontline workers including personnel of BSF and Odisha police were vaccinated at five places. Collector Yedulla Vijay and SP Rishikesh D Khilari were among the first to receive the jab.

In Jajpur, Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore, SP Rahul PR and other officials of the district took the vaccine at a camp held at the Collectorate.

In Angul, 711 people were administered the jab. The district achieved 102 per cent of the target with no side effects reported till date.

Malkangiri SP Rishikesh D Khilari

The drive was carried out as per the guidelines of the State government, said CDMO, Abhaya Dash. 

In Sambalpur, the drive was carried out in four centres. Of the 2,722 beneficiaries, 800 were vaccinated on day of the second phase of the drive.

While 105 frontline workers were given the jab at Bhima Bhoi Kalyan Mandap in the city, 150 were vaccinated at the Home Guard barracks, 182 at DRDA office and 200 at the police reserve office. 

In Balangir, Collector Chanchal Rana and SP Nitin Kushalkar were among those vaccinated. 

Similarly, in Ganjam, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange and SP Brijesh Roy were vaccinated.

However, the turnout at the centres was lesser than expected. 

As per records, 3,039 frontline workers and 1,928 health care professionals have registered for the vaccination drive. However, about 2,749 frontline workers and 496 health care professionals have been vaccinated till date. 

In Dhenkanal, 405 of the 428 frontline workers registered for second phase were vaccinated at four centres in the town on the day.

Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera was the first to be administered the jab at the Municipality Kalyan Mandap. CDMO Dr Sujatarani Mishra said no side effects of the vaccine have been reported from the district till date. 

