Plans afoot to develop tourist amenities at Sambalpur's Ghanteswari Temple after COVID-19 lull

Published: 07th February 2021 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 09:15 AM

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: To revive tourism after Covid-19 lull, the district Tourism department has chalked out a development plan for better amenities at Ghanteswari Pitha in Chiplima here and sent a proposal to the State government in this regard. 

Keeping the growing potential of the site, the department has proposed facilities like parking space, drinking water and toilet besides a rest room for those visiting the popular shrine.

Assistant Director, Tourism, Hemanta Pradhan said, “Earlier, people were going to the temple through NH-53 from Sambalpur. However, as the second bridge over Mahanadi river connecting Nelson Mandela chowk in Sambalpur city with Chaunrpur, was constructed in 2019, it halved the distance between Sambalpur and Ghanteswari Pitha. And now, many people are going to Ghanteswari through Chaunrpur. So the number of tourists and pilgrims visiting the spot has exceeded thousands in last two years”. 

Admitting that facilities for tourists are inadequate at the Pitha, Pradhan said the proposed development plan has provision of all basic facilities on the agenda.

“Parking space, rest rooms and toilet facilities have been proposed. We are hopeful to get the government nod soon,” he said. 

Reportedly, the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) had constructed some toilets for visitors there but those are in bad shape due to lack of maintenance.

The department has also proposed to renovate existing toilets while developing new ones.

Maa Ghanteshwari temple is located along the Mahanadi river in Chiplima and one of the major tourist destinations in the district.

It witnesses footfall of people from across Odisha as well as nearby states, round the year.

As the name suggests, there are bells hanging all around the temple as people offer those to Goddess Ghanteswari, the deity of bells, after fulfilment of their wishes.

