Ready to discuss Rail budget: BJP to BJD

BHUBANESWAR : Accepting the BJD’s challenge for a public debate on the alleged negligence of the Centre to Odisha in Railway budget in 2021-22, the BJP on Saturday said it is ready for a discussion.

BJP state general secretary Golak Mohapatra said, “We are ready for an open discussion. Let the BJD name the venue, date and time”.

In a scathing attack on the BJD, Mohapatra said none of the railway projects in Odisha are completed on time due to inefficiency of the State government. Land acquisition, law and order and forest clearance are the major stumbling blocks in which the Centre has absolutely no role to play. The State is putting the blame on the Centre to cover up its inefficiency, he said.

The State has the dubious distinction of not utilising Central assistance. BJP secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been giving priority to Odisha and has always allocated sufficient funds. Odisha government must share details on how much funds it has received from the Centre and how much has it spent on various projects, she said.