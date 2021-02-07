Sri Jagannath Temple Administration urges Centre to withdraw draft heritage bylaws

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Sunday wrote to the Member Secretary of National Monument Authority (NMA) under Ministry of Culture requesting it to withdraw the draft notification of heritage bylaws framed by it for the Sri Jagannath temple, to protect the interests of the Holy Trinity, servitors and devotees.

The draft bylaws propose restrictions on construction activities within 100 metres of the 12th century shrine. Another 200 metres in all directions would be declared regulated area where construction is not prohibited but must be approved by the NMA.

Stating that Lord Jagannath is the ‘Aradhya Devata’ of Odias and millions of Hindus across India and the world, Chief Administrator of SJTA Dr Krishan Kumar wrote that a large number of Sahis (habitations) which are more than a millennium old exist around the temple. These Sahis are mostly habitations of Sevayat families who have been rendering service to the Lords since time immemorial.

“As they are likely to be severely and adversely affected by any intervention of the authorities like the draft notification, they must be consulted before any process to restrict their rights is undertaken by the NMA. This is also important as any adverse impact on sevayats have a direct bearing on continuity of Niti-Kanti (rituals) of Sri Jagannath,” the Chief Administrator wrote.

Pointing out that recently the state government had acquired lands and properties for strengthening safety and security of the centuries-old shrine for the project of Shree Jagannath Heritage Corridor (SJHC), he said the project will provide amenities to devotees like drinking water, toilets, cloak rooms and queue management system. These properties have been acquired by state government through negotiations and most of the people have come forward to contribute their lands and properties for the purpose.

“Living to realise the god through the age-old tradition of ‘Bhakta Ra Bhagawan’, these people agreed to part away with their ancestral properties for the comfort of millions of devotees who visit the temple to get a glimpse of Mahaprabhu at Srimandir. Any regulation which has the potential to restrict development of facilities and amenities of lands voluntarily contributed by the devotees of the Lord will hurt their sentiments”, Dr Krishan wrote.

The plan for SJHC after due consultation with various stakeholders is in the last stage of finalisation and the Sri Jagannath Temple Managing Committee would be meeting on February 15 to consider and approve the plan for implementation.

In the interest of the Lords, sevayats and devotees, the Chief Administrator requested the NMA to immediately withdraw the draft notification of heritage bylaws. He further said that if the NMA is still of the consideration that further regulatory framework of any nature is required to protect and further the cause of ‘Mula Peetha’ of Sri Jagannath at Puri, then it is invited for a detailed consultation and discussion with members of Sri Jagannath Temple Managing Committee before any such fresh attempt is made.

A copy of the letter has also been forwarded to the Archaeological Survey of India, Bhubaneswar Circle.

On Saturday, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had urged the Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel to reconsider the heritage bylaws as they as “restrictive” in nature. The Culture Minister had assured to look into the issue.