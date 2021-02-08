STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Andhra poll: Odisha candidate withdraws papers after facing criticism

Residents of other Odisha villages also assured not to participate in the polls. However, they urged the district administration to provide them basic amenities.

Published: 08th February 2021 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Dubbaka bypolls

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Facing criticism for turning a blind eye to the attempts of Andhra Pradesh to grab land in Odisha, the Gajapati district administration swung into action and dissuaded the lone candidate of Gangabada panchayat from participating in the ensuing panchayat elections of the neighboring State.

Laxmi Sabar of Manikapatana village in Gangabada of Rayagada block had filed nomination papers for the ward member post of Sabakota panchayat under Manjusha in AP. Following the appeal by Gajapati administration, Laxmi withdrew her nomination on Sunday. 

Residents of other Odisha villages also assured not to participate in the polls. However, they urged the district administration to provide them basic amenities. The administration also issued showcause to the revenue officer of Manjusha (Mandasa in AP) and explain unauthorised entry into Odisha revenue villages to conduct election. It also urged the AP counterpart to refrain from such activities in Odisha or else face legal action.

Six villages Gangabada, Manikpatana, Amaringi, Burusing, Gudugudi and Madhiakhal of Odisha are in close proximity of Sabakota panchayat. Residents of these villages have voter IDs and even Aadhaar cards of both the states. They avail benefits provided by both the states and also exercise voting rights during elections in Odisha and AP. This has been continuing since more than two decades but Odisha had turned a blind eye to it.

The State government now seems to have woken up from its slumber after the Kotia issue in Koraput district hit the headlines. Earlier on Saturday, a team of administrative officers of Gajapati visited the bordering villages in Rayagada block and appealed residents against participating in the AP polls which are scheduled to be held on February 13.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh elections ANdhra polls Odisha candidate
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp