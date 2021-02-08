Andhra poll: Odisha candidate withdraws papers after facing criticism

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Facing criticism for turning a blind eye to the attempts of Andhra Pradesh to grab land in Odisha, the Gajapati district administration swung into action and dissuaded the lone candidate of Gangabada panchayat from participating in the ensuing panchayat elections of the neighboring State.

Laxmi Sabar of Manikapatana village in Gangabada of Rayagada block had filed nomination papers for the ward member post of Sabakota panchayat under Manjusha in AP. Following the appeal by Gajapati administration, Laxmi withdrew her nomination on Sunday.

Residents of other Odisha villages also assured not to participate in the polls. However, they urged the district administration to provide them basic amenities. The administration also issued showcause to the revenue officer of Manjusha (Mandasa in AP) and explain unauthorised entry into Odisha revenue villages to conduct election. It also urged the AP counterpart to refrain from such activities in Odisha or else face legal action.

Six villages Gangabada, Manikpatana, Amaringi, Burusing, Gudugudi and Madhiakhal of Odisha are in close proximity of Sabakota panchayat. Residents of these villages have voter IDs and even Aadhaar cards of both the states. They avail benefits provided by both the states and also exercise voting rights during elections in Odisha and AP. This has been continuing since more than two decades but Odisha had turned a blind eye to it.

The State government now seems to have woken up from its slumber after the Kotia issue in Koraput district hit the headlines. Earlier on Saturday, a team of administrative officers of Gajapati visited the bordering villages in Rayagada block and appealed residents against participating in the AP polls which are scheduled to be held on February 13.

