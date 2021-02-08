STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJD targets Centre over heritage bylaws of NMA

Clubbing living God’s abode with mausoleums is blasphemous, says Pinaki

Published: 08th February 2021 08:50 AM

Sri Jagannath Temple

Sri Jagannath Temple (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The growing rift between the ruling BJD and BJP in Odisha played out in the open again as the ruling party slammed the Centre on the issue of framing heritage bylaws for Sri Jagannath temple and other shrines by the National Monuments Authority (NMA).

It is an outrageous attempt by the Centre to derail the extraordinary work being done to improve surroundings of the Srimandir and Lingaraj temple, BJD MP from Puri Pinaki Mishra said and added, “Clubbing our living God’s abode with mausoleums is blasphemous. Sentiments of Odia people have been deeply hurt by this,” he said.

Sri Jagannath and Lingaraj temples have been clubbed with the Purana Qila, Delhi, Amjad Ali Shah Mausoleum, Hazratganj Lucknow, Nizamuddin Basti monument, Khairul Manzil, Sher Shah Gate, Delhi, Maqbara of Nawab Diler Khan at Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh in the draft notification, giving rise to strong protest in Odisha, he said.

Stating that the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has written to the NMA explaining why the draft notification deserves to be withdrawn forthwith, the Puri MP said, “Hope and trust good sense prevails and this legitimate request is acceded to immediately.”

The BJD has also questioned the NMA’s decision to equate the Jagannath temple on equal footing with mosques and forts. People of Puri had voluntarily given up their land, houses and business establishments within 75 metres of the temple for its protection and development. Now, the 300 metre demarcation in the draft notification without consulting the government and other stakeholders will jeopardise their livelihoods, it added.

The BJD also questioned the motive behind the notification issued in Hindi on January 18 with a deadline of February 18. Stating that after so many years, the Central agencies have started showing interest in the monuments of Odisha, the party asked what were they doing when concrete constructions were coming up in protected zones.

