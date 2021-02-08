Cold wave to continue, mercury to dip by 4 degrees in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Minimum temperature is likely to dip by 3 to 4 degree Celsius in the next two days in Odisha and cold wave conditions will continue in few places of the State till Wednesday morning, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.Odisha IMD has issued a yellow warning for cold wave at one or two places in Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Deogarh districts on Monday morning.

Cold wave conditions are also expected at isolated places in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Angul, Deogarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Balasore and Bhadrak districts between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Similarly, the condition is likely to prevail at one or two places in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Balangir and Bargarh districts on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

“The temperature will dip under the influence of dry and cold northerly and north-westerly winds blowing towards Odisha,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das. On the day, 17 places recorded less than 15 degree Celsius in the State. G Udayagiri was the coldest at 5.4 degree Celsius followed by 8.5 degree in Phulbani in Kandhamal district. Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recorded 14.8 degree and 17.4 degree respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Met office has also issued shallow to moderate fog warning for few places in the State from Tuesday night to Friday morning.