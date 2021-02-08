Congestion roadblock for ambulance to PRM medical college

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Congested roads leading to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRMMCH) are turning out to be a hindrance for smooth ambulance movement in the area.

The situation, caused by illegal parking, street vendors and encroachments, leaves no space for passage of vehicles from MKC High School to Ganesh Market till Mother Child Care Hospital (MCH) and from KC Circle to the hospital.

Adding to the woes are private ambulances that are illegally parked in front of PRM MCH. Patients going to the Regional Diagnostic Centre for other medical services like MRI, ultrasound and X-ray by stretchers meet with a similar fate.

Earlier, district administration had cleared the stretch leading to the medical college for ambulances and alerted security guards to keep a check on illegal parking. Now, it is back to square one. Operators of both government and private ambulances drew attention of Collector Vineet Bhardwaj on this and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

They requested that the area near MKC High School be declared as ‘No Parking Zone’ and the path leading to the MCH given a clear passage. Bhardwaj said that he has discussed the matter with Sub-Collector P Anvesha Reddy and appropriate action will be taken soon.

