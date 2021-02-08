Ganjam officials visit border villages in attempt to foil Andhra’s bid to grab villages of Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: To foil Andhra Pradesh’s bid to grab villages of Odisha, officials of Ganjam administration visited the bordering areas on Sunday. Project director, Tumba development agency Rajesh Roshan Patnaik and revenue supervisor Itimaya Behera went to the villages to conduct field survey and assured the villagers to sort out their problems.

The villagers reportedly agreed not to participate in the ensuing rural polls in AP and promised not to part an inch of Odisha land with the neighbouring State. Sources said several villages of Patrapur block in Ganjam are located on the AP border and most are inaccessible. Taking advantage, the AP government has been providing various benefits to the villagers including voter ID and Aadhaar cards.

Though the block comes under Chikiti Assembly segment and is represented by the ruling BJD since the last more than two decades, basic needs of the villagers are yet to be fulfilled. Political parties of AP have started campaigning for the panchayat polls and even managed to get the nomination of a resident of Ganjam village to contest for ward member.

The ward member contender of AP’s Ichhapur mandal, Sabitri Sabar, could not be traced but the villagers promised that none of Ganjam villages will participate in the polls. Kuladi, Satapuri, Babanasahi, Gudikhala and S Balarampur villages in Patrapur are also situated along the AP border. Some parts of these villages fall under AP limits.

