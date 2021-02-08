National Monument Authority’s draft bylaws for Srimandir draw flak

By Express News Service

PURI: The new draft heritage bylaws framed by the National Monument Authority (NMA) proposing restriction on construction activities within 100 metre of the Sri Jagannath temple have triggered protests from all quarters - servitors, locals of Puri as well as political outfits cutting across partylines.

Hundreds of Sri Jagannath temple servitors on Sunday staged demonstration in front of the Srimandir demanding rollback of the draft law. On a day when Puri MP and BJD leader Pinaki Mishra termed the heritage norms blasphemous, BJP too demanded rollback of the bylaws.

Mishra said it is a dangerous attempt of the Central government to derail the extraordinary work being carried out by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to improve the surrounding of Srimandir. “Clubbing our living God’s abode with mausoleums is blasphemous. Odia sentiments have been deeply hurt,” Mishra said. Former district president of BJP Pravanjan Mahapatra said, the new laws should be scrapped. “I hope these would not be enforced for Puri temple,” he said.

Senior servitor and member of temple managing committee Ramchandra Dasmahapatra condemned the bylaws and said it was an attack on Jagannath dharma and culture. “These bylaws will not be applicable to Sri Jagannath temple and Lingaraj temple at Bhubaneswar as these are living temples. If the heritage bylaws are not scrapped, servitors would resist any move to implement the new law,” he said.

The king who constructed the temple in 12th century had established seven ‘sahis’ (lanes) and many martial art units around the temple to provide security and facilitate servitors to perform their duties at short notice, Dasmahapatra added.

Another senior servitor Binayak Dasmahapatra said the new bylaws would adversely affect livelihood of temple priests. “Under new bylaws, all constructions, repairs and renovations of our houses would need approval from ASI. As most of the servitors are living within the new prohibited area, they would be evicted from their houses to distant places if the new laws come into force. This would pose major hindrance for servitors from discharging their duties in the temple,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, member of the temple managing committee Madhab Mahapatra said the new laws would have adverse socio-economic impact on servitors. They would have to run to the ASI for minor modification of their houses which are located in the regulatory zone. Apart from servitors’ associations, residents living within 300 metre from the Srimandir’s Meghanad Prachir joined the protest and raised slogans demanding withdrawal of the bylaws.

Former Revenue minister Maheswar Mohanty also criticised the new draft bylaws on Jagannath and Lingaraj temples. Advocate of Puri bar association Sankar Biswal said the new bylaws are likely to create hurdles on execution of State government’s 75-metre heritage corridor work around the Meghanad Prachir of Srimandir.

