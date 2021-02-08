STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Truckers protest MCL coal transport by railway

Around 12.5 million tonne an annum coal is produced by two open cast and three underground mines of MCL’s Ib Valley and Orient Area. 

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Over 2,000 truck owners of Brajrajnagar area have petitioned Jharsuguda Collector Saroj Kumar Samal seeking transport of coal from Ib Valley of Mahanadi Coalfield Limited (MCL) to Vedanta’s power plant by road.  The association of truck operators, in a memorandum, stated that MCL’s decision to transport coal to local industries by rail has adversely affected livelihoods of over 5,000 households in the district. Around 12.5 million tonne an annum coal is produced by two open cast and three underground mines of MCL’s Ib Valley and Orient Area. 

An MCL coal mine in Jharsuguda | Express

Coal from the mines are being transported to various power plants and local industries through three railway sidings. This has been done to cut down on cost and check pollution.  President of Brajrajnagar truck owners’ association Satish Singh said, from 1,000-1,500 trucks two years back, daily loading at Ib Vally and Orient Area has now come down to 100-125 trucks. 

“This change has proved disastrous for several families which depend on trucks and are now unable pay their instalments to banks. Neither MCL nor the district administration has taken any step to resolve the issue,” he said.  On pollution concerns raised by MCL, Singh said the families have been suffering but never complained as at least they had a source of livelihood and now that too is being snatched away from them. 

Recently, members of Brajarjnagar truck owners’ association had staged agitation over the matter and blocked the Lajkura road overbridge disrupting supply of coal from Ib Valley and Orient Area. The protest was called off after SDPO Dilip Das assured the agitators that their issues will be resolved. 

But since no solution has been arrived at till now, the truck owners have threatened to renew their protest.  Ib Valley general manager Anwar Hussain said it is up to the local industries whether they wish to procure coal from MCL’s mines through rail or road.  “We are trying to convince Vedanta to procure a major volume of coal by road as well. MCL will try to come up with a solution to the crisis soon,” he said. 

