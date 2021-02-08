Union Ministers to take up issue with Pralhad Singh Patel as heritage bylaws by NMA for Srimandir stirs debate

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the draft heritage bylaws prepared by the NMA for Srimandir stirred up a debate, two Union Ministers from the State will take up the issue with Union Culture Minister Pralhad Singh Patel in a day or two.

This was informed by Union Minister Pratap Sarangi here on Sunday when his attention was drawn to the issue. “I will leave for New Delhi on Monday. I will discuss the matter with Dharmendra Pradhan. We will meet Patel and convey the concern of the people of Puri, sevayats of the temple and devotees pertaining to the draft rules,” Sarangi told mediapersons here.

Stating that Lord Jagannath is the cultural synthesis of Odisha and symbol of hope and belief of Odia people, Sarangi said NMA should have consulted the authorities of the SJTA, sevayats, district administration and others before framing the bylaws.“We will take up the issue with the Centre after due consultations with the party to ensure that the apprehensions of the local people and administration about peripheral development is duly addressed,” he said.

Pradhan has already spoken on the issue with Patel who has assured to uphold the interest of the people and sentiments of the Jagannath devotees.On the move of Andhra Pradesh government to hold panchayat elections in Kotia panchayat flaring up the border dispute, Sarangi said, “This is the result of weak leadership of Odisha.”

While seeking immediate intervention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the sensitive issue, Sarangi said, “I will write to the CM requesting him to stop the election in the disputed villages.” He said the BJP will extend all possible cooperation to Odisha government to find a permanent solution to the border disputes with all neighbouring states.

Describing Union budget 2021-22 as a glorious journey of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Sarangi interacted with members of the Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry on various aspects of the budget.