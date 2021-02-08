STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Union Ministers to take up issue with Pralhad Singh Patel as heritage bylaws by NMA for Srimandir stirs debate

Pradhan has already spoken on the issue with Patel who has assured to uphold the interest of the people and sentiments of the Jagannath devotees.

Published: 08th February 2021 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees enter Srimandir through the decked up Simhadwar on Thursday I Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the draft heritage bylaws prepared by the NMA for Srimandir stirred up a debate, two Union Ministers from the State will take up the issue with Union Culture Minister Pralhad Singh Patel in a day or two.

This was informed by Union Minister Pratap Sarangi here on Sunday when his attention was drawn to the issue. “I will leave for New Delhi on Monday. I will discuss the matter with Dharmendra Pradhan. We will meet Patel and convey the concern of the people of Puri, sevayats of the temple and devotees pertaining to the draft rules,” Sarangi told mediapersons here.

Stating that Lord Jagannath is the cultural synthesis of Odisha and symbol of hope and belief of Odia people, Sarangi said NMA should have consulted the authorities of the SJTA, sevayats, district administration and others before framing the bylaws.“We will take up the issue with the Centre after due consultations with the party to ensure that the apprehensions of the local people and administration about peripheral development is duly addressed,” he said.

Pradhan has already spoken on the issue with Patel who has assured to uphold the interest of the people and sentiments of the Jagannath devotees.On the move of Andhra Pradesh government to hold panchayat elections in Kotia panchayat flaring up the border dispute, Sarangi said, “This is the result of weak leadership of Odisha.”

While seeking immediate intervention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the sensitive issue, Sarangi said, “I will write to the CM requesting him to stop the election in the disputed villages.” He said the BJP will extend all possible cooperation to Odisha government to find a permanent solution to the border disputes with all neighbouring states.

Describing Union budget 2021-22 as a glorious journey of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Sarangi interacted with members of the Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry on various aspects of the budget.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pralhad Singh Patel NMA Heritage bylaws Srimandir
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp