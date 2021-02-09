12 migrants workers rescued from illegal detention in Telangana

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Twelve migrant workers from Kalahandi were rescued from illegal detention in Telangana and brought to Bhawanipatna on Monday. The workers were escorted by the liaisoning officer of the Labour department posted in the neighbouring State. The department had swung into action after the plight of the migrants was reported by TNIE on February 2.

The rescued workers, including women and children, belonged to Sargiguda, Panjia and Babeguda villages of Golamunda block. They were held captive by their employer at a brick kiln in Kamareddy as the middleman had absconded after pocketing the advance amount of Rs 3 lakh.

The workers narrated their ordeal before the administration. Official sources said the middleman Mukesh Majhi was operating through his son Bishnu’s account. Majhi, a native of Dharmagarh block, had engaged 24 workers to work at the brick kiln in Chintamanipalli. The brick kiln owner had reportedly promised to pay Rs 30,000 to the workers to complete the work within six months after paying an advance of Rs 3 lakh to Majhi. The money was credited to Bishnu’s account.

However, soon after getting the advance money, Majhi absconded.Contacted, District Labour Officer Narendra Raika stated that the agent has been issued a show cause. Steps are being taken to help rescued workers reach their villages.