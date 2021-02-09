STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

12 migrants workers rescued from illegal detention in Telangana

The workers were escorted by the liaisoning officer of the Labour department posted in the neighbouring State. 

Published: 09th February 2021 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant Issue: Post lockdown, there was a huge wave of reverse migration, with lakhs and lakhs of migrant workers moving back to their home state. Many states after few weeks of lockdown, arranged buses for transportation and in the list Bihar was one of the last states to do so. With many migrants returning with a mindset of not leaving their home state, the leaders now need a plan to find employment and also provide basic provisions to them. (Photo | PTI)

Image for representational purpose only (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Twelve migrant workers from Kalahandi were rescued from illegal detention in Telangana and brought to Bhawanipatna on Monday. The workers were escorted by the liaisoning officer of the Labour department posted in the neighbouring State. The department had swung into action after the plight of the migrants was reported by TNIE on February 2. 

The rescued workers, including women and children, belonged to Sargiguda, Panjia and Babeguda villages of Golamunda block. They were held captive by their employer at a brick kiln in Kamareddy as the middleman had absconded after pocketing the advance amount of Rs 3 lakh.

The workers narrated their ordeal before the administration. Official sources said the middleman Mukesh Majhi was operating through his son Bishnu’s account. Majhi, a native of Dharmagarh block, had engaged 24 workers to work at the brick kiln in Chintamanipalli. The brick kiln owner had reportedly promised to pay Rs 30,000 to the workers to complete the work within six months after paying an advance of Rs 3 lakh to Majhi. The money was credited to Bishnu’s account. 

However, soon after getting the advance money, Majhi absconded.Contacted, District Labour Officer Narendra Raika stated that the agent has been issued a show cause. Steps are being taken to help rescued workers reach their villages.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
migrant workers illegal detention Telangana Kalahandi
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp