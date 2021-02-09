Andhra political parties ferry Paradip fishermen for rural polls

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Paradip’s Sandhakuda wears a deserted look as members of the Telugu fishermen community have left for Andhra Pradesh for the ensuing panchayat polls in the neighbouring State. Sandhakuda slum is home to around 5,000 fishermen from different districts of AP. The Telugu speaking people eke out a living by fishing in the sea and also avail benefits of different welfare schemes launched by Odisha government.

Sources said majority of these fishermen hail from East Godavari, Vijayanagaram, Srikakulam, Palasa, Ichapuram and Visakhapatnam districts. Local councilor Jagannath Rao said since the rural polls in AP are being conducted in four phases from February 5, most of the fishermen have left for their native villages. Leaders of various political parties in AP are even sending buses to Sandhakuda to ferry the fishermen to their respective villages. K Rambabu, a fisherman, said, “I will travel to Srikakulam for the polls and return after a week. Eyeing our votes, political parties are sending buses for us. But I will travel by train as I want to vote for a candidate who would work for the development of our panchayat in AP.” Another fisherman said his father is contesting for the sarpanch post in East Godavari district and most of his friends and relatives have already gone to their village to ensure his victory in the polls.