BJP, BJD race to take credit for withdrawal of heritage bylaws

Interest of Odisha people our priority, says BJP; Odisha led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will never allow any insult to Lord Jagannath: BJD

Published: 09th February 2021 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 10:10 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the draft heritage bylaws notification was withdrawn by the National Monuments Authority (NMA) on Monday, both BJP and BJD sought to claim the bragging rights for the rollback. While the BJP said that the party has always given importance to the interest of Odia people, the BJD maintained that no one can offend the “Lord of the World” and play with the sentiments of Jagannath devotees.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel for the withdrawal. Stating that he had taken up the issue with the Culture Minister and requested him for more time to discuss the bylaws two days back, Pradhan said that notification was withdrawn after the BJP delegation’s discussion with Patel. Pradhan expressed happiness as the notification was withdrawn taking into consideration the religious belief and sentiments of the Hindus.

Stating that BJP always gives priority to the interest of the people of Odisha, state president Sameer Mohanty said that the BJP always takes immediate steps to resolve any problem in the Jagannath temple at Puri.
Meanwhile, BJD Rajya Sabha member Amar Patnaik has said that Odisha led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will never allow any insult to Lord Jagannath.

