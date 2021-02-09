Covid warrior memorial to be inaugurated on August 15

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is set to inaugurate the Covid warrior memorial in Bhubaneswar on Independence day this year. The memorial will be established at the Biju Patnaik Park in the Capital city.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had on January 1 announced the decision to construct the memorial to honour and recognise the sacrifice and selfless service of the frontline workers, who lost their lives fighting the pandemic. The names of those who were martyred will be inscribed in the memorial to keep their memory alive, he had said.

Additional Chief Secretary in Health department PK Mohapatra said the memorial will be completed in the next five months and be ready for inauguration on August 15.

The Works department has been made the nodal department for construction. It will engage architect to finalise the design and structure of the memorial. The construction cost will be met from the budgetary provisions of Works department, Mohapatra said.More than 100 Covid warriors have lost their lives in the battle against coronavirus.