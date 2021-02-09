STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Exposure trip plan for waste plant opponents

Owing to delay in construction of a septage treatment plant, effective disposal of waste water has become a pertinent problem in Kendrapara town.

Published: 09th February 2021 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Waste

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Following vehement opposition to construction of a septage treatment plant at Nikirei in Derabishi block by residents nearby, the Kendrapara municipality has proposed an exposure trip to Bhubaneswar that can clear their doubts about possible pollution threat. 

At a meeting with those opposing the construction, the civic body  officials on Monday proposed arranging an exposure trip that will give them a first hand knowledge on functioning of such facility. It will also clear their doubt that the plant will not be polluting rather help in septage treatment using scientific methods. Executive officer of Kendrapara municipality, Deba Prasad Bal said “some persons with ulterior motive are opposing the project. The project will be built with a long-term scientifically managed solid waste landfill facility, treatment and garbage processing facility for Kendrapara town, and would be completed within a year,” Bal said.

Nikirei is situated 10 km from Kendrapara town and the municipality has already acquired 2.42 acre of land in the village to construct the plant at a cost of `2.86 crore. However, terming the civic body move as illegal, Nikirei sarpanch S Jena said, “How can the municipality construct the plant near Nikirei college?”  

Owing to delay in construction of a septage treatment plant, effective disposal of waste water has become a pertinent problem in Kendrapara town. “The civic body with the help of the State government and other agencies must complete work on the plant soon,” said former municipality chairman Bijay Krushna Sahoo. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kendrapara septage treatment plant exposure trip
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp