Exposure trip plan for waste plant opponents

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Following vehement opposition to construction of a septage treatment plant at Nikirei in Derabishi block by residents nearby, the Kendrapara municipality has proposed an exposure trip to Bhubaneswar that can clear their doubts about possible pollution threat.

At a meeting with those opposing the construction, the civic body officials on Monday proposed arranging an exposure trip that will give them a first hand knowledge on functioning of such facility. It will also clear their doubt that the plant will not be polluting rather help in septage treatment using scientific methods. Executive officer of Kendrapara municipality, Deba Prasad Bal said “some persons with ulterior motive are opposing the project. The project will be built with a long-term scientifically managed solid waste landfill facility, treatment and garbage processing facility for Kendrapara town, and would be completed within a year,” Bal said.

Nikirei is situated 10 km from Kendrapara town and the municipality has already acquired 2.42 acre of land in the village to construct the plant at a cost of `2.86 crore. However, terming the civic body move as illegal, Nikirei sarpanch S Jena said, “How can the municipality construct the plant near Nikirei college?”

Owing to delay in construction of a septage treatment plant, effective disposal of waste water has become a pertinent problem in Kendrapara town. “The civic body with the help of the State government and other agencies must complete work on the plant soon,” said former municipality chairman Bijay Krushna Sahoo.