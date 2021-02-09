Man held for impregnating girl in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Mangalpur police on Monday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly raping and impregnating a minor girl from Dasarathapur area on the pretext of marriage.

The accused, Niranjan Ojha had promised to marry the girl on the condition that she continues physical relationship with him. In due course of time, the girl became pregnant but did not confide in anyone. When the girl told Ojha of her pregnancy, he not only refused to marry her but also threatened her. The accused tried to offer money to the girl’s parents when they asked him to marry her.

The victim’s mother filed a complaint with the local police on Sunday basing on which Ojha was arrested and a case registered under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. Medical examination of the victim was also conducted on the day.