Matriculation examination from May 3 to 15: Odisha edu dept  

The students will have to answer the Part-1 questions in OMR answer sheet and Part-2 questions in the question-cum-answer booklet.

Public exams, SSLC exams, Kerala

Image of students in a classroom used for representational purpose only (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Monday announced that the annual High School Certificate (matriculation) examination-2021 will be conducted from May 3 to May 15. As per the BSE notification, the question pattern will be the same for regular and ex-regular students and examinations will be conducted simultaneously in the first sitting from 8 am to 10 am, with 15 minutes extra time for Mathematics paper.

While first language Odia, Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Telugu and Alternative English will be held on May 3, second language examination for English, Hindi and Environment and Population Education (only for hearing impaired candidates) will be conducted on May 5. Third language Hindi, Sanskrit, Odia and Parsi tests will be on May 7 while students will write the examination for Mathematics, General Science and Social Science examinations on May 10, May 12 and May 15 respectively. The examination for Madhyama and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) will also be conducted in the first sitting from 8 am to 10 am. 

While Madhyama examination for both regular and ex-regular students will be conducted from May 3 to May 12, the SOSC examination will be conducted from May 3 to May 15. The practical examinations in Visual Art and Home Science subjects will be conducted on May 9 and May 11 respectively from 8 am to 10 am. Besides, the practical examination on vocational subject will be held from April 27 to May 2.  

The question paper for both Part-1 (Objective) and Part-2 (Subjective) will be distributed to students at 7. 45 am. Examination for part-1 (Objective) will be conducted from 8 am to 9 am and the part-2 (Subjective) will be held between 9 am to 10 am. However, the Mathematic Objective exam will be held from 8 am to 9: 15 am.The students will have to answer the Part-1 questions in OMR answer sheet and Part-2 questions in the question-cum-answer booklet.

HSC SCHEDULE

  • Question pattern will be the same for regular and ex-regular students
  • Exams will be conducted simultaneously in the first sitting from 8 am to 10 am, with 15 minutes extra time for Mathematics paper
  • First language test on May 3
  • Second language examination on May 5
  • 3rd language tests on May 7
  • Maths, General Science and Social Science tests on May 10, May 12 and May 15 respectively
