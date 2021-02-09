STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 18 cr for Ramadevi Women’s University development

Advising the students to excel in their studies and concentrate on career, the Chief Minister said that they are the future of society and harbingers of change.

CM Naveen Patnaik at RD Women’s University on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced a package of Rs 18 crore for renovation of existing infrastructure in the Ramadevi Women’s University. Visiting an educational institution first time after the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister inaugurated the new academic block, library and hostel building of the university. Stating that the old academic building, hostel building and open air stage will also be renovated, he said that the State government’s efforts for further improvement of the first women’s university in the State will continue.

Stating that Ramadevi University is an unique institution in the sense that it is the first and only one till now dedicated to women’s education, the Chief Minister said that it carries the vision of Maa Ramadevi for empowerment of women in Odisha. Addressing the students, he said, “How you go ahead with your opportunities and how you face the challenges that come in your way will define the future of this university,” he said.

Stating that women today are leading society everywhere, from business and industry to sports, defence and economy, the Chief Minister said they have one thing in common and that is their self confidence. “Go ahead with all your dreams, all your energy and make sure the world is yours,” he said and asked the students to transform the society with their talents.Minister for Higher Education Arun Sahoo, Vice-Chancellor of the University Aparajita Choudhury also spoke.

Comments

