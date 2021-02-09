Odisha Congress gives bandh call on February 15 against rising fuel prices
IPCC president Niranjan Patnaik told mediapersons that the bandh will be observed from 7am to 1pm. He requested the people of the state to make the bandh a success for their own interest.
BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee has given a call for state bandh on February 15 against the rising fuel prices.
Patnaik had threatened on January 30 that Congress will give a bandh call if Centre did not reduce petrol and diesel price within a week.