Odisha Congress gives bandh call on February 15 against rising fuel prices

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee has given a call for state bandh on February 15 against the rising fuel prices.

IPCC president Niranjan Patnaik told mediapersons that the bandh will be observed from 7 am to 1 pm. He requested the people of the state to make the bandh a success for their own interest.

Patnaik had threatened on January 30 that Congress will give a bandh call if Centre did not reduce petrol and diesel price within a week.