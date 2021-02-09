STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

PM heaps praise on Pradhan for explaining Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative

Pradhan had made a scathing attack on the Opposition for misleading the farmers on the three contentious farm laws.

Published: 09th February 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan for explaining elaborately on Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. 

“We have to proceed ahead while protecting the values of democracy. There was an elaborate discussion in the House (Rajya Sabha) on Atmanirbhar Bharat. My colleague Dharmendra Pradhan ji explained the objectives of Atmanirbhar Bharat in detail in his indomitable style,” Modi said in his speech on the motion of thanks on President’s address. 

Participating on the motion of thanks on the President’s address in the Upper House of Parliament on February 4, Pradhan had made a scathing attack on the Opposition for misleading the farmers on the three contentious farm laws.

He also heaped praises on the Prime Minister for his special attention on the development of Eastern India under his ‘Purvodaya Mission’ and keeping welfare of the poor at the centre of government policies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp