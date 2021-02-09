PM heaps praise on Pradhan for explaining Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan for explaining elaborately on Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

“We have to proceed ahead while protecting the values of democracy. There was an elaborate discussion in the House (Rajya Sabha) on Atmanirbhar Bharat. My colleague Dharmendra Pradhan ji explained the objectives of Atmanirbhar Bharat in detail in his indomitable style,” Modi said in his speech on the motion of thanks on President’s address.

Participating on the motion of thanks on the President’s address in the Upper House of Parliament on February 4, Pradhan had made a scathing attack on the Opposition for misleading the farmers on the three contentious farm laws.

He also heaped praises on the Prime Minister for his special attention on the development of Eastern India under his ‘Purvodaya Mission’ and keeping welfare of the poor at the centre of government policies.