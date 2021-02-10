STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJD-BJP slugfest over coastal highway continues

State BJP general secretary Golak Mohapatra responded saying that the regional party has the habit of blaming the Centre without basic facts and figures.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the political slugfest over realignment of Gopalpur-Digha coastal highway continues, Deputy Chairman of State Planning Board Sanjay Dasburma on Tuesday claimed that the length of the proposed highway has been reduced by 48 km, from 430 km to 382 km.

Referring to a written reply by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in Rajya Sabha on Monday, Dasburma said, “What I was saying proved correct.” Gadkari informed the Upper House that the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Ministry of Environment approved the new alignment which indicates that the proposed coastal highway will now start from Tangi in Khurda instead of Satapada, the BJD leader said.

Objecting to the change, Dasburma said the alignment was finalised as per the discussion between Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Gadkari. Reiterating his demand that the highway should be built as per the original alignment, Dasburma the Centre’s decision in not in the interest of the State. State BJP general secretary Golak Mohapatra responded saying that the regional party has the habit of blaming the Centre without basic facts and figures.

Claiming that the total length of the coastal highway has been increased by 12 km, Mohapatra said earlier it was proposed that the highway to cover a distance of 430 km. However, the length was fixed at 370 km in the later phase following detailed environmental assessment and discussion with the State government and other stakeholders.

The Centre reviewed the decision and again changed the alignment increasing the length to 382 km. The Centre is always in favour of the interests of Odisha. The BJD should refrain from making wild allegations against the Central government, Mohapatra said.

