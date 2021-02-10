Cabinet nod for farm ordinance to open up markets for Odisha farmers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as farmers’ protests against the contentious farm acts continue to go strong, the Odisha government on Tuesday decided to promulgate an ordinance in the name of Agricultural Products and Livestock Marketing (Promotion and Facilitation), on the lines of the Central laws, seeking to remove all barriers for marketing of agricultural produce in the State.

The ordinance, approved by the State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, aims to abolish fragmentation of markets within the State by removing the concept of notified market area and open up the field for farmers to sell as per their choice. It will bring in a more competitive marketing environment that can ensure optimum value return for farmers’ produce and realize enhanced income for them, a government release stated.

The ordinance proposes creation of a conducive environment for setting up and operating private market yards, farmer consumer market yards and sub-market yard to enhance competition among the different markets and market players for the farmers’ produce. Besides, it envisages to declare the entire State as one enforcement area.

It will also remove geographical restrictions on sale of agricultural produce and allow producers to sell their produce anywhere within the State. It proposes to promote single point levy of market fee across the State and Statewide single trading license to realise cost-effective transactions. The ordinance will replace the Odisha Agricultural Produce Market Act, 1956 (OAPM Act) which was in force in the State since 1957.The draft ordinance, having similar provisions as the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 of the Centre, will be promulgated for the third time in the State.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra told mediapersons that the ordinance was not approved by the Cabinet earlier. “The ordinance has now been approved by the Cabinet and extended,” he said.Sources maintained that the State government is likely to bring a Bill in the ensuing Budget session of the Assembly to replace the ordinance. The government, though, had not brought the Bill during the last session of the Assembly.

The State government has taken the route of ordinance because of the Covid-19 pandemic twice earlier to give immediate benefit to the farmers, sources said.Promotion of e-trading to enhance transparency in trade operations and integration of markets across geographies has been proposed to be incorporated in the ordinance. Formation of Agricultural Marketing Service in the State is also proposed for better management of agricultural marketing and the market committees.

The OAPM Act has been amended from time to time, but failed to achieve the intended purpose. Agricultural marketing in Odisha still suffers from poor infrastructure, fragmented marketing channels, operational inefficiency, a government release said and added, there is also a wide gap between the price received by the producer and price paid by consumer.