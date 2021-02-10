Odisha: Class IX students promoted to appear board examinations

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Tuesday promoted all Odia medium class IX and XI/Plus II first year students of 2019-20 academic session to Class X and XII/Plus II second year allowing them to appear the upcoming annual High School Certificate (HSC) and Plus II final year examinations 2021.

The decision has been taken in view of the Covid-19 pandemic that affected the exams of these students in the 2019-20 academic session, stated the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). Class IX students in one of the government high schools in the city had locked the school gate last week demanding their promotion to Class X in view of the pandemic.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said as Covid-19 affected the entire 2020-21 academic session and schools were reopened recently with restrictions, the move will help in reducing the mental stress of the students.

To help matric students prepare well for the annual HSC Examination 2021, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, the State government has asked schools to focus more on doubt clearance sessions, Dash said.

The Minister said that schools will also hold parent-teacher meetings and inform parents about the arrangements that they have put in place in the campuses for the safety of students during their classes in physical mode.