Draft bylaws for Ananta Vasudev, Brahmeswar shrines still in effect

State didn’t consult ASI for Srimandir and Ekamra Kshetra corridor plans, says Culture Min
 

Published: 10th February 2021 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Tuesday said that only draft heritage bylaws for Sri Jagannath temple at Puri have been withdrawn and the same for Ananta Vasudev and Brahmeswar temples in Ekamra Kshetra of Bhubaneswar continue to remain in force.

The Minister following a meeting with Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra and a group of servitors of Srimandir at New Delhi, said no decision has yet been taken on the National Monument Authority’s (NMA) proposed bylaws for the two ASI protected temples in Ekamra Kshetra yet. The bylaws prohibit construction of any kind within 100 metre of a temple and regulate constructions on further 200 metres. 

Ananta Vasudev is located within 300 metre radius of the 11th century Lingaraj temple. While the draft bylaws for Ananta Vasudev covers a section of the Lingaraj shrine in its regulated zone, those for Brahmeswar have Bhaskareswar and Megheswar temples within 300 metre radius. 

The Union Minister said Srimandir is a living temple and any decision on preserving it will be done after consultations with the Odisha government and all stakeholders. “ASI being the custodian of the Sri Jagannath temple is only responsible for its protection and conservation. But the State government has not informed it or the Centre about the heritage corridor plan and the rehabilitation measures for people who were evicted during the demolition drive around 75 metre radius of the temple”, he said.

Patel also expressed displeasure on use of heavy machinery for demolishing structures in the Suka-Sari temple complex which is a part of the Ekamra heritage zone. Stating that all the demolitions were done by the Odisha government without informing the ASI, he said use of JCB machines for demolition and land levelling was inappropriate as the site is of huge heritage value. 

“The way in which JCB machines were used for the work in the name of Ekamra Kshetra beautification is a matter of grave concern for the Culture Ministry. This should not have been done as the site houses living and non-living heritage”, Patel said. He added that a high-level team of ASI is reviewing the matter and a decision will be taken after submission of their report. 

Earlier in the day, the BJP delegation also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and expressed gratitude for the Centre revoking the NMA’s draft heritage bylaws for Srimandir. “PM Narendra Modi is the greatest devotee of Lord Jagannath and he has always respected the art, culture and traditions of Odisha. I thank him again for immediately revoking the proposed heritage bylaw in view of the sentiments of Jagannath devotees and Odias”, he said. 

Meanwhile, NMA sources said public suggestions invited for draft heritage bylaws for the Mukteswar temple have been sent to the Culture Ministry for presentation in the Parliament.

