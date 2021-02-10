Gajapati police shoo away Andhra Pradesh officials

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: After successfully persuading residents of bordering villages not to participate in the panchayat elections of Andhra Pradesh, the Gajapati district administration on Tuesday forced officials of the neighbouring State to retreat from Madhiakhala village. The AP officials had reportedly sneaked into Odisha for demarcation of the border.

Following a clash between supporters of AP’s Telugu Desam Party and YSR Congress in Manikpatana on Sunday, a team of Gajapati police reached the village and brought the situation under control. When the police were moving in the bordering areas, they got the information of presence of AP officials in a village for border demarcation.

The police team rushed to the spot and on noticing them, the AP officials pleaded that they had entered Odisha mistakenly. After being reprimanded by Odisha police, the AP team left the spot immediately.

