Koraput MLAs call for united Kotia fight

JEYPORE: As the Kotia dispute rages over Andhra Pradesh’s bid to hold rural elections in the bordering cluster of villages, legislators of the tribal-dominated district cutting across party lines on Tuesday threw their weight behind the State government.

At a meeting organised by Odisha Union of Journalists at Sadbhabana Hall here, BJD’s Pottangi MLA Pritam Padhi said State government is committed to the development of areas under Kotia cluster and people of the disputed panchayat are also receiving benefits from district administration. He urged the media not to focus on negative aspects which will be beneficial for those with vested interests.

Jeypore MLA and senior Congress leader Tara Prasad Bahinipati said Kotia has been an integral part of Odisha since the formation of the State. Residents of Kotia are closely linked with Koraput with regards to their day-to-day activities, he said and urged public representatives to create awareness about the culture, literature and tradition of Odisha to prevent people from getting lured by Andhra Pradesh.

Even as a state BJP team is headed to the disputed villages in the wake of fresh turmoil over panchayat election, all MLAs of the district vowed to fight unanimously for the rights of Odisha. Ruling party’s MLA from Koraput Raghuram Padal said the Rs 150 crore special development package announced for Kotia shows the concern of the State government towards the disputed panchayat while Laxmipur MLA Prabhu Jani said a few people of Kotia are participating in the ensuing panchayat polls of AP for their vested interests.

“Residents of Kotia to refrain from anti-Odisha activities and avail benefits of development works being undertaken by the State government,” he said. Handlooms and Textiles Minister Padmini Dian, also Kotpad MLA, called for a united fight for development of the region. Former Koraput Collector Madhusudan Mishra was also present in the meeting.

