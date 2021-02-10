New twist in Prafulla Biswal death

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Death of Prafulla Biswal, prime accused in Mahanga double murder case, took a new turn with his son claiming to have received a phone call from him few hours before his death. Biswal reportedly had asked him not to hold anyone responsible if he died in an accident.

Prafulla was found dead under mysterious circumstances on NH-16 at Bandalo within Tangi police limits on Saturday morning. The 12-year-old boy told mediapersons that his father called him up at around 7 pm on Friday and asked about his mother. “When I told him that she had gone to my uncle’s house, he asked me to convey her that he was under extreme stress and she should not hold anyone responsible if he died in accident”, he said.

Earlier, Ramakant Baral, the son of the deceased BJP leader Kulamani Baral, had stated that Prafulla had made a call to his mobile phone before his death on Friday requesting him to look after his family. Baral informed the matter to Mahanga police immediately. Meanwhile, former Panchayat Samiti member Ramachandra Behera has demanded police to verify both phone calls and investigate accordingly.