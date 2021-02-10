Odisha: Paralytic septuagenarian ostracised for refusing Kangaroo court diktat

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a shocking incident, a 78-year-old woman of Sabardeipeta village in Ganjam’s Jarada police limits, suffering from paralysis, was reportedly ostracised since she challenged the alleged encroachment of her land before a court of law instead of placing the matter before the village committee.

For days together, R Kurmamma Reddy was not only excommunicated but also deprived of accessing basic essentials. Reason: The septuagenarian showed courage not to pay the Rs 800 penalty the village committee imposed on her. Her medical condition could not deter her determination.

After her daughter came visiting that the matter came to light. Sources said Kurmamma who was paralysed a couple of years ago, stays alone and is sometimes aided by her daughter living in the nearby village. She had filed a civil suit after the land behind her house was allegedly encroached which the 78-year-old could not get back despite repeated attempts.

The court delivered its verdict last month and it went in her favour. Enraged by the fact that she did not approach the local heads and went to the court, the village committee imposed a fine of Rs 800 which Kurmamma refused to pay. This led to a fresh order against her, resulting in villagers not communicating with her and shops refusing to provide her with essentials.

After failed requests to the villagers to not ostracise Kurmamma, her daughter met Patrapur tehsildar Amit Kumar Nayak and submitted a grievance, a copy of which was also sent to the Collector, Sub-Collector, and State Human Rights Commission.

Nayak assured that an enquiry into the matter will be made and necessary action taken against the perpetrators. On the other hand, the villagers have described the allegations as baseless and extended full support to the probe.

