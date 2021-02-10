Puri Gajapati praise for Centre

By Express News Service

PURI: Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb on Tuesday praised the Central government for withdrawing the draft heritage bylaws for Sri Jagannath temple notified by the National Monument Authority (NMA).

In a statement, the Puri king, also the chairperson of Sri Jagannath temple managing committee, lauded the quick action of the Centre on the matter. He requested the Centre to consult Odisha government before taking any decisions on the Jagannath temple.

Both the State and Central governments should work concertedly to transform Puri Dham into a spiritual and cultural centre as well as an international site of heritage, the Gajapati added.