Single window panel clears projects worth Rs 1,242 crore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) on Tuesday approved eight industrial projects envisaging investment of Rs 1,242.02 crore in metal and metal downstream, IT, manufacturing, logistics and tourism sectors.These industrial projects will create employment opportunities for 3,135 persons in the State, said Principal Secretary Industries, Hemant Kumar Sharma.

A meeting of the authority chaired by Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra cleared the proposal of IREL IDCOL Ltd for an integrated heavy beach sands project at Krushnaprasad in Puri district with an investment of Rs 460 crore. The project will generate employment for over 800 persons. The proposed logistics park by Jagannath Industrial and Logistics Parks Private Limited at Tangi-Choudwar in Cuttack district with an investment of Rs 140 crore too was approved during the meeting. The park has employment potential for over 110 persons.

This apart, the proposal of SLM Powders Private Limited for setting up of a 30,000 MTPA atomised iron powder plant with an investment of Rs 67.83 crore to be set up in IDCO Industrial Estate, Kulanga in Sundargarh district was approved. The venture will generate employment for over 430 persons. The manufacturing unit of PET Preforms and Closures (Unit-II) of 24,000 tonne per annum capacity for the food and beverage industry by Oricon Enterprises Ltd in Khurda with an investment of Rs 120 crore was approved by the authority. It will generate employment for over 110 persons.

Similarly, Surya International’s proposal for setting up of a manufacturing unit for production of solar panel, advanced storage batteries like Lithium ion, electronics products for energy management, electromechanical components, USB data cable and HDMI cable at EMC Park (Info Valley), Khurda was also cleared. The promoter will invest Rs 67.50 crore in the project and the facility will create jobs for over 680 persons.

In the hospitality sector, three proposals were cleared. The single window panel approved the project proposal of Pravat Hospitality Pvt Ltd for a five-star hotel-cum-luxury resort in Puri with an investment of Rs 135.69 crore. The employment potential of of the resort is around 350.Another five-star luxury resort by Swosti Premium Ltd in Puri with an investment of Rs 134 crore and a four-star hotel by Hotel Eden Roc in Bhubaneswar with an investment of Rs 117 crore too were given the nod.

The projects will create employment for 310 and 345 persons respectively. Sharma said the State has considerably improved the ease of doing business through a string of reforms which helped attract investments worth Rs 1,20,456.74 crore last year.

