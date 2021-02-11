STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10-year-old girl gangraped by minors in Odisha's Ganjam district

Police said that the girl's mother and granny were away at work when the accused, reportedly minors, entered the girl's house and raped her.

Published: 11th February 2021 09:44 AM

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In yet another grim reminder of the rising crimes against children in Odisha, a 10-year-old Dalit girl was gang-raped by three youths in Ratnapur village within Sadar police limits of Berhampur on Tuesday. The ghastly crime took place late in the evening when the girl was alone in her house. The victim stays with her mother and grandmother.

While her mother is a labourer, her granny is a goat herder. Police said that the girl's mother and granny were away at work when the accused, reportedly minors, entered the girl's house and raped her by taking turns. After committing the crime, they left the house.

After some time, the victim’s mother and grandmother returned home and came to know about the girl's ordeal. The mother immediately reported the matter to police following which a case was registered. Sadar IIC Santoshini Oram said police launched an investigation and conducted raids. During search, the three accused were nabbed.

Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra said the trio was interrogated and taken to MKCG Medical College and Hospital along with the victim for medical examination. While the accused were produced before the juvenile justice board, the victim was handed over to her mother. Further investigation is on, police said. Sources said a sense of unease prevails in the area following the incident.

This is the second minor gang-rape under Berhampur police district over the last fortnight. On January 28, two youths of Sorala village had gang-raped a nine-year-old girl. They also slit her throat and battered her head with a brick to kill her. However, she survived and is undergoing treatment. Both the culprits were arrested.
 

