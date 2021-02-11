3 boys found dead in Koel river  

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Bodies of three unidentified boys, aged between 12 and 15, were found floating in Koel river near Bhatabasti behind Jhirpani police station here on Wednesday. Police suspect the boys drowned accidentally.

Jhirpani IIC Manas Barik said some locals spotted the bodies in the river around 3 pm. On being informed, fire personnel reached the place and retrieved the bodies. Prima facie, it appears that boys had entered the river to take bath but failed to comprehend the depth of the water and drowned.

The IIC informed that before entering the river, the minors had removed their clothes and shoes. The bodies have been preserved in the morgue of Rourkela Government Hospital. The victims were not locals of Jhirpani and it is believed that they might have come from some other slums of Rourkela to take bath in the river. Efforts are underway to ascertain their identities, Barik added.

