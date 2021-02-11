After 2 cubs, tigress falls sick 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Two weeks after two tiger cubs were diagnosed with paralysis, a 12-year-old tigress was taken ill in Nandankanan Zoological Park adding to the owes of the zoo authorities. Health condition of tigress Renuka started deteriorating on February 5 after which the zoo authorities took help of the experts from Centre for Wildlife Health (CWH) in Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) for treatment of the big cat.

“Hematology report received from CWH suggests that hemoglobin level in blood of the big cat was below normal. We were suspecting it to be due to blood protozoan. However, the report has not given any such indication. Further analysis of the sample is on to find out the exact cause,” said a senior veterinarian of the zoo.

Officials said the tigress initially stopped taking food but her health condition has improved in last two days and it has resumed eating. Further metagenomics study report on the tigress is awaited to know the exact cause of sudden deterioration of her health, they said.

Meanwhile, improvement in health condition of the two tiger cubs, Laba and Kusha has come as a big relief. While Laba, has been released back into his enclosure after treatment, Kusha is still in squeeze cage with stable health condition. The medical team including zoo veterinarians and experts from CWH is constantly monitoring their movement through CCTV cameras, said officials.