AP polls in Kotia is result of BJD govt’s lapses: BJP

Published: 11th February 2021 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: State BJP president Samir Mohanty on Wednesday blamed Odisha government for its inept handling of the Kotia issue and said the current ongoing rural elections by AP in three villages is result of its lapses because the matter was never taken seriously. 

Mohanty along with senior leaders of the party visited the disputed Kotia panchayat to take stock of the situation in the wake of panchayat elections announced by Andhra  Pradesh in three villages in the area. 
Briefing mediapersons at Phatusenari village, he blamed the State government for not ensuring development in the panchayat.

“The people of the panchayat have been deprived of basic amenities and the Andhra Pradesh government is cashing in on the crisis,” Mohanty said.  The State BJP chief wondered how it was possible for the local administration to remain ignorant of Andhra Pradesh government’s plans to conduct panchayat polls in the area. “The State government admitted its failure by transferring Koraput Collector Madhusudan Mishra,” he said and added that an all-party meeting must be called to come up with a permanent solution to the ongoing border row with Andhra Pradesh. 

Mohanty also visited Kotia, Madkar and Phagunasenari villages and interacted with locals about their problems and the ongoing election process. Among others, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Nayak, State BJP vice president Brughu Baxipatra, former MPs Parsuram Majhi and Jayaram Pangi accompanied him. 
 

