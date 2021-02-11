Businessman murdered in front of his house

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A 60-year-old businessman was murdered in front of his house by two unidentified miscreants at DAV School Lane within Plant Site police limits here on Tuesday night sending shockwaves in the Steel City.

The deceased, Sajan Mittal, was proprietor of Basera Lodge at Amar Bhawan Lane and also into utensils trade. Police suspect the murder may be a fallout of a recent land dispute or past enmity. After visiting Sankat Mochan temple near Rourkela railway station, Sajan had returned home. While parking his scooter at his house, he came under attack from the miscreants armed with a sharp weapon at around to 11 pm.

Hearing Sajan’s scream, his family members came to his rescue and rushed him to Ispat General Hospital where he succumbed. It is suspected that Sajan was being closely monitored by the two bike-borne miscreants who appeared at the entrance of his house.

Sajan’s younger brother Kailash said they lived in a joint family and one of their brothers owned a shop on a large plot of land along the Rourkela main road. The plot was subsequently bought by one Prem Modi. On September 19 last year, one person had forcibly tried to evict the shop following which Sajan vehemently opposed him.

The matter was also taken up with police. Kailash sought immediate arrest of the culprits involved in his brother’s murder. On being informed, SP Mukesh Bhamoo visited the spot. He said preliminary investigation revealed that no firearm was used in the crime and the businessman died of sharp cut injury on his head. Investigation is underway and some persons are being questioned, the SP added.

A police official said personal enmity cannot be ruled out behind his murder.

