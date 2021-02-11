Collectors asked to prepare dist specific innovative projects

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The State government on Wednesday asked district collectors to prepare innovative projects based on the potential of respective districts for elevating people to the height of a surplus level of living.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra gave this direction while reviewing the present state of development and future prospects of growth in each district, through video conference. “Now that the coverage of the schemes focused on necessities like food, water, housing, road and electricity has expanded considerably towards saturation, the districts should plan for achieving the next higher stage of development,” said Mohapatra.

The district collectors were advised to identify missing links in matters like all weather connectivity to villages, irrigation for more than one crop, livelihood enhancement, crop diversification, agricultural marketing, escalation of income generation, pipe water supply, extension of health services and intensification of economic activities.

They were also directed to expedite implementation of infrastructure projects through proactive actions like speeding forest clearance, tree felling permission, issue of no objection certificates, land acquisition etc. Development Commissioner Pradeep Jena advised the Collectors to find ‘missing links’ in infrastructure and livelihood schemes, and assess the present state of development and define the target fixed for each district.