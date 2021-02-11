Couple killed in accident

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: An elderly couple was killed after their scooter was hit by a truck from the rear at Chadheidhara Chowk on NH-53 within Jenapur police limits on Wednesday. The victims, Golak Chandra Sahoo (65) and his wife Kanaklata (60) of Mahisara village, were returning home from Dankari in the afternoon. When they reached Chadheidhara Chowk, a speeding truck hit their two-wheeler from behind.

Golak and Kanaklata were crushed under the truck’s wheels. They were rushed to a hospital by Jenapur police where the doctors declared them brought dead. The truck driver fled the spot soon after the mishap leaving behind his vehicle. The incident led to tension in the area as locals rushed to the spot and demanded stern action against the driver. Police have registered a case and seized both the vehicles.

Jenapur IIC Ashis Kumar Sahoo said a manhunt has been launched to nab the driver of the truck.