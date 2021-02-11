STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man, girlfriend arrested for killing taxi driver 

Police on Wednesday arrested a man and his girlfriend for the murder of a taxi driver from Bhubaneswar in Borrigumma last month.

Published: 11th February 2021 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 10:25 AM

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Police on Wednesday arrested a man and his girlfriend for the murder of a taxi driver from Bhubaneswar in Borrigumma last month. The accused, Prakash Chandra Routray of Karimabad village and his live-in girlfriend Alpana Nayak (20), were nabbed by a special team of Jeypore Sadar and Borrigumma police from a hotel in Rourkela.

Police said, the taxi driver was murdered since he allegedly misbehaved with Alpana in an inebriated state. Prakash and Alpana had hired the taxi of Sudhir Kumar Sahu, a resident of Jagamara within Khandagiri police limits in Bhubaneswar for a trip to Gupteswar in Koraput on January 24. They travelled via Rayagada and reached Koraput the next day at 10 pm.

Prakash and Sudhir consumed liquor at a dhaba in the town. As Sudhir could not drive in an inebriated state, Prakash took over the taxi’s wheels and drove towards Balangir on Borrigumma road via Nabarangpur.  Since it was late at night and Prakash was drunk, he took a wrong turn and proceeded towards Koraput. A few hours into the journey, Prakash stopped the car near Chattarla village within Borrigumma police limits where Sudhir started misbehaving with Alpana. Irked over this, Prakash and Alpana strangled Sudhir to death and threw his body and mobile phone on the spot and fled. 

After an FIR was lodged, Koraput SP Varun Guntupalli formed a special team with personnel from Jeypore Sadar and Borrigumma police stations. The team tracked the accused’s mobile phones and their conversation with the victim and nabbed them from Rourkela  on the day.

The taxi and three mobile phones were seized from them. The duo confessed to the crime and narrated the details before police during interrogation. Guntupalli said the case was tough as the police had no idea about the identities of the accused. He said the duo had fled to Uttar Pradesh after committing the crime.

How the crime unfolded

  • Prakash and Alpana had hired the taxi of Sudhir for a trip to Gupteswar in Koraput on Jan 24
  • Prakash and Sudhir consumed liquor at a dhaba in the town
  • As Sudhir could not drive in an inebriated state, Prakash took over the taxi’s wheels
  • When Sudhir started misbehaving with Alpana. the duo strangled him to death
  • They threw his body and mobile phone on the spot and fled
