Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik rolls out nine online services of State Transport

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: People can now avail services related to the State Transport Authority (STA) online. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched several citizen centric services of the STA under the 5T initiative through video conference.

Nine services were rolled out which include vehicle registration, auto approval of goods and contract carriage permits, special permits for buses, online application of international driving permit, renewal of registration and transfer of ownership in any RTO of the State and learners licence (LL) through a mobile app - UMANG.

Stating that the freedom to choose any transport office of the State for vehicle related services will be a kind of liberation for thousands of people, the Chief Minister hoped that the long queues in front of the transport offices will soon be a thing of the past.

He said the vehicle registration process has been made paperless and contactless. Odisha is the first State in the country to introduce a document upload system through digital signature with auto number generation.

This will dispense with the submission of documents at the local RTOs and allow the owners to register their vehicles at any transport office of the State, he added. Stating that Odisha is also the first State to introduce LL application in UMANG app, the mobile platform of National E-Governance division, the Chief Minister said such a huge transforming initiative will create great expectations from people. The STA should live up to the promised satisfaction level of the people, he added.

Minister for Commerce and Transport Padmanabh Behera said the transport services in the State have been made people-centric. Odisha is now a leading State in providing paperless and instant services in transport sector, he added.

Informing about the feedback under Mo Sarkar, 5T Secretary VK Pandian said people are appreciative of the transformation happening in transport offices. Principal Secretary in the Commerce and Transport department Madhusudan Padhi and Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda were also present.