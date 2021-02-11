Odisha: Cyber criminals on a roll, defraud Rs 1.4 crore in a month

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: People in the State have lost over Rs 1.4 crore to cyber fraud in the last one month, said Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi on Tuesday. Sharing details, Sarangi said 1,207 calls relating to cyber fraud were received by the help desk of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police between January 7 and 31 which include 289 cases pertaining to UPI fraud, 46 cases of debit card and credit card fraud and 872 relating to other crimes.

While 368 such calls were received from people residing in Bhubaneswar, 839 were from other parts of the State. In the Capital city, people were duped of Rs 52.16 lakh. Sarangi said most calls were made from Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and Kerala. The cyber wing of the police managed to recover Rs 3.19 lakh from the accounts of cyber criminals.

The Commissioner urged citizens to stay alert while making online transactions as in some cases cyber criminals manage to siphon off money from people’s bank accounts without the One Time Password. A dedicated cyber crime police station is soon expected to come up in the city.