Patient dies as truck hits ambulance

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A patient died and five others including a pharmacist sustained critical injuries when the ambulance they were in, was hit by a truck that overturned near Bangiriposi on Wednesday.

The mishap took place when the critically-ill patient was being shifted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM MCH) in Baripada from Tiring hospital. The deceased was identified as Budhuram Munda (55) of Sansimila village.

The injured include family members of Budhuram, Sumitra Munda, Sambhunath Munda, Suru Munda and pharmacist Jotindra Mohanta. Another family member has not been identified.

Following the mishap, the driver and helper fled the scene. The injured were later sent to PRM MCH from Bangiriposhi hospital as their condition turned serious. A case has been registered and investigation is on.