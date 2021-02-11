STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rs 5 lakh worth logs found buried on college campus  

Principal of the engineering school Pragati Das has served a notice to the lecturer after the raids. Copies of the notice were sent to Collector and senior officials of Forest department.

Published: 11th February 2021 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

The logs recovered from the campus of Jharsuguda Engineering School | Express

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Recovery of 12 wooden logs estimated at around  Rs 5 lakh from Jharsuguda Engineering School campus at Badheimunda on Tuesday has exposed a timber mafia racket and poor surveillance by Forest department. The logs were buried near the residence of a lecturer. 

Locals residing nearby had complained to Forest department about trees being felled on the campus after which a team led by forest range officer Sanskruti Badnayak conducted raids and stumbled upon the timber. Badnayak said investigation is underway to ascertain if more trees have been cut in the campus. 

Principal of the engineering school Pragati Das has served a notice to the lecturer after the raids. Copies of the notice were sent to Collector and senior officials of Forest department. Das assured that stringent action will be initiated if staff was found involved in the racket. 

Sources said the school authorities had sought permission from Odisha Forest Development Corporation for cutting down trees inside the campus.  The fact that the permission was denied makes it clear that either the timber mafia or some staff members are involved in felling trees in the campus. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp