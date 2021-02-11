Rs 5 lakh worth logs found buried on college campus  

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Recovery of 12 wooden logs estimated at around Rs 5 lakh from Jharsuguda Engineering School campus at Badheimunda on Tuesday has exposed a timber mafia racket and poor surveillance by Forest department. The logs were buried near the residence of a lecturer.

Locals residing nearby had complained to Forest department about trees being felled on the campus after which a team led by forest range officer Sanskruti Badnayak conducted raids and stumbled upon the timber. Badnayak said investigation is underway to ascertain if more trees have been cut in the campus.

Principal of the engineering school Pragati Das has served a notice to the lecturer after the raids. Copies of the notice were sent to Collector and senior officials of Forest department. Das assured that stringent action will be initiated if staff was found involved in the racket.

Sources said the school authorities had sought permission from Odisha Forest Development Corporation for cutting down trees inside the campus. The fact that the permission was denied makes it clear that either the timber mafia or some staff members are involved in felling trees in the campus.

