SOP revised for Srimandir devotees

By Express News Service

PURI: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) revised the standard operating procedure (SOP) for devotees on Wednesday with some restrictions and relaxations. As per the new SOP, the 12th century shrine will remain open for devotees on Sunday.

The practice of allowing locals into the shrine from 6 am to 7 am has been discontinued and it has been decided to reduce the length of the barricades that span till the temple. The devotees would be allowed to enter the temple through Simhadwar and exit through all the gates.

However, they are not permitted to touch any idol of the deities inside the temple and maintain social distancing. Now, devotees can have the Mahaprasad at Ananda Bazaar inside the temple complex. Besides, they can light earthen lamps at a place designated for the purpose.

Carrying polythene bags into the shrine will invite a fine of Rs 100. Similarly, chewing of tobacco/pan and spitting is prohibited and the violators will be liable for a fine of Rs 1,000. Temple chief administrator Krishan Kumar said the new SOP comes into effect overruling the one issued a month back.

